Tradewinds LLC. Invests $206,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 982,637 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

