Tradewinds LLC. Invests $356,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $355.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

