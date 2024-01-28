Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

