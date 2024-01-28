Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. Trex has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.