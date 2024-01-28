Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.