Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

TWLO stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

