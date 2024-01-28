Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

