UBS Group Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $475.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $488.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

