UBS Group Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Get Raymond James alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 2,084,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,532. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.