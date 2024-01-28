United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

UBCP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 1,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

