Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNM opened at $47.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.