US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) is F M Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,727 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 5.1% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TBIL remained flat at $50.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.