USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

