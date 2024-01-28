Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

