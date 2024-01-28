VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 15,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

