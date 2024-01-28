Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hudock Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

