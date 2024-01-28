Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIS stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.29. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.