Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 971,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,046,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 283,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 205,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.