Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

