Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $81.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.