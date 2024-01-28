Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

