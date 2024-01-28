Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $448.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

