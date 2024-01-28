Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 491,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,165,000 after buying an additional 59,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $448.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.63. The company has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

