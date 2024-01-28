Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 41.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

