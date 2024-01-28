Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $448.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

