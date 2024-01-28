Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 112.3% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.