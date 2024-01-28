Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 112.3% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BNDX opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
