Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
