Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.