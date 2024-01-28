Verge (XVG) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.58 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00159512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.21 or 0.00570350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00378112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00170917 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

