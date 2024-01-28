Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 98.5% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 20,367,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

