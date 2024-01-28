Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

VRRM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

