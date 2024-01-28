Versor Investments LP Acquires 15,646 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.