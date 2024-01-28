Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,059 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.