Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,506 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

