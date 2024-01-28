Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,700 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.49 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

