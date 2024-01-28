Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

