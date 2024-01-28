Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 37,800 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,249,015.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,827 shares of company stock worth $26,199,325 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE S opened at $26.34 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

