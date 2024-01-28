Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

