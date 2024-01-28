Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 317.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.