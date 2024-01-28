Versor Investments LP Buys 24,497 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

