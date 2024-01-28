Versor Investments LP Buys 3,639 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 201.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.50.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

