Versor Investments LP Buys 930 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $767.79 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $768.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day moving average of $595.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

