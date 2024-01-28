Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,174,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000. RPT Realty comprises 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.35% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPT Realty Price Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

