Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,303 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

