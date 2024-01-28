Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $613.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.76. The company has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

