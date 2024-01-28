Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.