Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $52.05 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.