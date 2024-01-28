Versor Investments LP Has $1.33 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day moving average of $444.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

