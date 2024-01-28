Versor Investments LP Has $1.63 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.29 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.