Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

