Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 548.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

